LeominsterAlan Dean Sanders of Leominster, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 60. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 19 years, Lisa (Benoit) Sanders.Born November 2, 1959 in Atlanta Georgia, Alan moved to Fitchburg as a child with his mother Linda (Johnson) Scanlon and step-father Ralph Scanlon, both deceased. After attending Fitchburg High School, Alan served in the Navy as an airframe mechanic for three years. Alongside his wife, Alan was a devout member of New Covenant Ministries for twenty years, and volunteered at Leominster Hospital for several years. Alan enjoyed going to the gym, going out to movies and dinner, and dancing.Alan will be fondly remembered by his sister Amy Saulte and nephew Michael Sautle, his aunt Christine Testa, several cousins, his mother-in- law Ellen Benoit, his sisters-in-law Renee Howe and Suzanne Wimsatt and their families, and his fellow members of New Covenant Ministries.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:30 pm in Peoples Congregational Church, 56 S. Main St., Ashburnham, MA. Family and friends are welcome to attend.