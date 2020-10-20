Alan Ehnstrom

WINCHENDONAlan Ehnstrom, 85, of Winchendon passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Heywood Hospital, Gardner. He leaves his wife Maureen of 39 years; son Gary and his wife Nancy, daughter Lisa, late son David, step-son Michael and wife Lisa, step-daughter Zoey and husband Chris, daughter-in-law Gina; 9 grandchildren Gene, Jessica, Erika, Aliana, Drew, Nicholas, Lucas, Madison and Hunter; and 6 great grandchildren.Alan's work ethic was his pride. He was employed at Stop and Shop for 25 years in the roles of butcher, meat manager and regional supervisor which included Gardner, Fitchburg, Concord, Boston, Jamaica Plains in the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New London, Connecticut.After deciding to leave Stop and Shop to pursue other ventures, he moved to Winchendon for the remainder of his life. He worked for Toy Town shopping center and eventually fulfilled his dream of owning his own business, The Food Ranch, from 1980 to 1985 where his motto was "We trim our meats not our customers". He happily worked there until the development of big box stores in the area which caused him to sell his business.Alan really enjoyed get-togethers with family where he was fondly known as Grampy. He especially loved Christmas dinner, eating homemade Raviolis and telling jokes as if they were tales of a recent experience, having you in awe that anything like that could possibly happen, until he shared the inevitable punch line. He was an avid reader, loved nature, gardening and bird watching. He was experienced by many as a gentleman with a good sense of humor, very open and accepting of all with a warm friendly smile. He most enjoyed buying coffee from Cumberland Farms for his "beautiful wife".Calling hours will be held from 12pm to 1pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 1 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon. Following services, a reception will be held at Carriage House Restaurant, 660 Spring Street, Route 12, Winchendon, MA.Masks and social distancing are required.Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, 633 3rd Ave Suite 9, New York, NY 10017.Services will be streamed and may be viewed on the funeral home website.