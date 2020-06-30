FitchburgAlan J. Ahti, 57, died on Thursday June 25, at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester after an illness .Alan was born in Fitchburg December 20, 1962, son of Raimo and the late June (Long) Ahti. He graduated from Lunenburg High school. Alan was a stone mason working in the family business with his father. He later was a maintenance man at Heywood Place housing complex in Gardner. Alan was a U.S. Army veteran.Beside his father. Alan leaves his sons Steven and Shawn Ahti, his brother Carl and his daughter Lynn Marie Ahti. Also his sisters Marilyn Bousbaa and her daughter Jamila Bousbaa and her children Cameron Douglas and Julian Douglas. Lynn Benoit and her husband Greg and their daughter Ivy Benoit. His brother Eric Ahti died in 1993.AhtiRelatives and friends are invited to a visitation period on Wednesday July 1 from 5 to 7 P.M. in the Bosk Funeral Home 85 Blossom St. observing the rules of social distancing and masks are required.