|
|
of Ashburnham, MA; 55
Alan James Paquette, 55, of Ashburnham, MA passed away February 21, 2020 in a tragic accident. Born in Leominster, MA on October 15, 1964, the son of Daniel E. Paquette and Anita (Desjean) Paquette, he graduated from Leominster High School in 1982 and worked for 30 years as a General Contractor and Craftsman in the business he created in 1986, AJP Construction.
A dedicated family man, he leaves behind his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 33 years Janice (DiGeronimo) Paquette, and the children he adored; Adam Daniel Paquette and his partner Vanessa Merrill of Smyrna, GA, Alissa Marguerite of Portland, OR, and Olivia Michelle and her partner Nathan Parsons of Fitchburg, MA.
Alan was part of a loud, loving family. He leaves behind brothers Daniel and wife Maria, Matthew and wife Tammy of Leominster, MA, Christopher and wife Alison of Sterling, MA, James and wife Heather of Easton, PA and William and partner Jill of Westford, MA. Sisters Andrea, Michele Cassels and husband Paul, Anita Tatro and husband Gary, all of Leominster, MA and Victoria Holmes and husband Elliot of CT. He also leaves his DiGeronimo brothers and sisters, countless nieces and nephews, and dear friends he considered family.
On the rare occasion Alan wasn't working he enjoyed long motorcycle rides, sneaking extra plates of Janice's cooking, and occasionally snacking on a bag of Reese's Pieces. He spent unfathomable hours calling, recalling, and pocket dialing his friends, family, and anyone who would lend an ear. He made friends with every animal he met, and had undying love for his dogs Tulah, Sadie, Costa, Boo, and Nya. He was a genuinely selfless man, always there for anyone who needed his help. He had an endless wealth of knowledge and constantly strived to learn new trades. His tenderness, humor, and knowledge will live on in his family, friends, peers and employees who were fortunate enough to spend time with the man known as AJP, Big Al, Uncle Al, Faja, Puppa Bear, Dog Whisperer, Albee, The Silver Chested Gorilla.
Paquette
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
We hope that you will remember him as we do; with a million dollar smile, a goofy laugh, and a tenacity for eating everything in sight.
Please send donations in lieu of flowers to tracyspawsrescue.org.
View the online memorial for Alan James Paquette
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020