Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Alana P. (Anderson) Dinneen


1968 - 2019
Alana P. (Anderson) Dinneen Obituary
Alana P. (Anderson) Dinneen
of Boston

BOSTON - Alana P.(Anderson)Dinneen, 50, passed away on February 24, 2019.

She was born in Fitchburg on June 24, 1968,a daughter of Alan Anderson and Patricia Snow.

Alana is survived by her husband Normand Dinneen of South Carolina;two daughters, Meghan Bruce and her husband Scott of Lunenburg and Mallory Dinneen and companion Eric Meehan of Fitchburg; two grandchildren, Desmond and Alexis Bruce; several siblings, nieces, nephews, and many other loved ones.

Alana had a tremendous heart, she was a loving and caring woman. She enjoyed watching Marvel movies, listening to Classic Rock, and cheering on the Boston Sports teams.

DINNEEN - Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Wednesday, March 6, from 6-8pm. Burial will be held privately.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2019
