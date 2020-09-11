LEOMINSTER
Alanda A Kostopoulos, 67, of Leominster passed away on September 9, 2020 in her home with her son by her side after a lifelong fight with cancer.
She is survived by her son Charles (Chucky) Louis Kostopoulos, her mother Cecile (Balducci) Hawkins, her sister Tammy (Hawkins) Behringer and her husband Robert, her brother in law Robert Healy, nieces Kim Dunn and Nicole Mathe, nephews Alan Gagnon and James Shiels as well as many great nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church; where she once served on the parish council, faith was a big part of her life.
Alanda spent forty years in the banking industry but always said her favorite job was her last at TD Bank as A.V.P. facilitator with learning and development where she taught many bank managers on the east coast. She loved teaching. Her husband Chuck and son Chucky were the most important part of her life. She traveled with her family all over the country but enjoyed travelling to Maine the most. Wherever she would go her husband was always with her until his passing a few years ago. Her son was the light of her life. Everything she did she did for him.
Alanda was devoted to her family; she always gave her time to anyone who needed it.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles Anastos Kostopoulos, her father Alan Hawkins, her father and mother in law Louis and Paraskevy (Doulopoulos) Kostopoulos, her sister Linda Gagnon and sister in law Gail Healy.
Alanda's funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster, with a 10 am funeral service in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St. Fitchburg. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5 pm -7 pm in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Alanda Kostopoulos