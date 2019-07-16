of Fitchburg; 82



Albert E. Lashua, 82, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully in the Highlands on July 14, 2019.



Albert was born in Fitchburg on September 13, 1936 a son of the late Albert and Elma (Haanpaa) Lashua. He enlisted in the US Air Force after graduating from Fitchburg High School, and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Albert was honorably discharged in 1958 after four years of service with the 615th Tactical Fighter Squadron.



He worked for many years at Great American Chemical Company as an Assistant Plant Manager and later as a Lab Manager for Nypro Plastics, until his retirement. Albert loved to attend Air Force reunions and reconnect with old friends, play golf, and go fishing. He was a loyal FHS Red Raider fan, Green Bay Packers fan, as well as a fan of the Atlanta Braves.



He is survived by his three children, Robert E. Lashua of TX, Albert "Eddie" Lashua of Fitchburg, and Ann Lashua of Fitchburg.



Albert was predeceased by his wife Katherine (Sowerbutts) Lashua, his grandson Dustin Lashua, and his brother Raymond Lashua and his wife Eleanor (Benoit) Lashua.



The funeral will be held from Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, July 19, with a Mass in Saint Bernards Parish at Saint Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Saint Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 18 from 5-7pm in the funeral home.







Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 16, 2019