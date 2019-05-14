Albert L. Beaudet

LEOMINSTER - Albert L. Beaudet, 72 years old of Leominster, died May 12, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by his family.



Albert was born September 22, 1946 in Leominster, MA the son of Augustine and Yvonne (Morin) Beaudet. He leaves his 3 daughters, Pamela Beaudet of Lancaster, Christine Adey and husband Bryan of Leominster, and Nicole Wise of Leominster; 4 grandchildren Amelia Adey, Bryce Adey and his fiancé Amanda Poventud, Ashley Wise and TJ Wise; 2 great-grandchildren Brandon and Luna Adey; sister Theresa Rochette of Florida; brother and sister-in-law Tony and Diana Pirro, and his lifelong friends Oscar and Jeannine Girouard, and many nephews and nieces.



He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Roberta Ann (Pirro) Beaudet in 2005.



Albert graduated from Leominster High School in 1964, and worked as a truck driver for over 30 years at RJ Paquett in Holden. After retirement he worked as a driver for Auto Parts International in Leominster. Along with his grandson he was a member of the Leominster Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, spending time with his family and grandchildren and was an avid sports fan of all New England sports.



BEAUDET - Albert's funeral will be held on Friday, May 17th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11 am in St Cecilia's Church,180 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours in the funeral home are Thursday, May 16th from 5 ~ 7 pm.