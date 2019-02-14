Albert "Al" L. Cournoyer

of Fitchburg; 86



FITCHBURG - Albert "Al" L. Cournoyer, 86, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Lucie M. (Becotte) Cournoyer, their three children, twin daughters Donna and her husband Robert Landry, Debra and her husband David Bedard, both of Fitchburg, and son David Cournoyer and his wife Karen of Ashburnham; four grandchildren, Justin Landry of Fitchburg, Jessica Johnson of Sterling, and Zachary and Alicia Cournoyer of Ashburnham; three great-grandchildren, Michael and Cora Landry of Fitchburg and Natalie Johnson of Sterling.



Albert was born in Southbridge, MA to parents Dorilla and Mathilda (Pouliot) Cournoyer. He graduated from Cole Trade High School in Southbridge, MA and joined the Navy (Seabees) during the Korean War and was stationed in Davisville, RI. He was predeceased by his sister Lorraine Langevin of Sturbridge, MA and brother Rene of Southbridge, MA.



He was a lifetime member of the American Legion post 429 of Fitchburg; member of the retired municipal employees and choir member of St. Joseph Church in Fitchburg. He was a resilient floor layer, ceramic tile, and wall-to-wall carpeting installer. He also was a cabinet maker and a jack of all trades. He will be greatly missed.



COURNOYER - In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Church Renovation Fund, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or any Veterans Organization of your choice.



There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St. followed by a reception in the church hall. Burial will be private. Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St. is assisting the family. boskfuneralhome.com.