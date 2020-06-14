Albert Lesieur
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Lesieur of Fitchburg

Albert Lesieur, 84, of Fitchburg passed away June 8, 2020. Al was born Oct. 25, 1935 in Manchester, NH to Leo and Jeanette Lesieur.

He served 9 years in the Army National Guard. Albert worked at Sterilite for over 20 years, from where he retired.

Al was a father, a brother, a grandfather and a friend. You could always count on him if you were in need. He loved BINGO, cards and driving his car. Al will be missed by all those who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved