Albert Lesieur of Fitchburg



Albert Lesieur, 84, of Fitchburg passed away June 8, 2020. Al was born Oct. 25, 1935 in Manchester, NH to Leo and Jeanette Lesieur.



He served 9 years in the Army National Guard. Albert worked at Sterilite for over 20 years, from where he retired.



Al was a father, a brother, a grandfather and a friend. You could always count on him if you were in need. He loved BINGO, cards and driving his car. Al will be missed by all those who knew him.



