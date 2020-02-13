|
|
former longtime resident of Leominster
CLINTON
Albert N. D'Onfro, 89 years old, of Clinton, former longtime resident of Leominster, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Sterling Village. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eva C. (D'Innocenzo) D'Onfro; 2 sons Ronald A. D'Onfro and his husband Jeff Clark of Provincetown and Michael A. D'Onfro of Gardner; daughter Jodi A. Ingerson of Pepperell; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Sharon M. Stadtherr in 2016 and his sister Marion J. Fusco in 2015.
Albert was born in Fitchburg on October 4, 1930, son of Vincent and Eva (Forss) D'Onfro and had lived in Leominster most of his life. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1948 and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Albert had been a superintendent at Joseph A. Polito & Sons and Crowley Associates for several years. He was a member of Hope Chapel in Sterling, was an avid fisherman, hunter and woodcarver.
D'Onfro
Calling hours are will be held on Friday, February 14th from 6-8 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, with a prayer service at 7 pm. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 15th in St. Leo's Cemetery, 360 Lancaster Street, Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020