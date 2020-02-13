Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo's Cemetery
360 Lancaster Street
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert D'Onfro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert N. D'Onfro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert N. D'Onfro Obituary
former longtime resident of Leominster

CLINTON

Albert N. D'Onfro, 89 years old, of Clinton, former longtime resident of Leominster, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Sterling Village. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eva C. (D'Innocenzo) D'Onfro; 2 sons Ronald A. D'Onfro and his husband Jeff Clark of Provincetown and Michael A. D'Onfro of Gardner; daughter Jodi A. Ingerson of Pepperell; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Sharon M. Stadtherr in 2016 and his sister Marion J. Fusco in 2015.

Albert was born in Fitchburg on October 4, 1930, son of Vincent and Eva (Forss) D'Onfro and had lived in Leominster most of his life. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1948 and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Albert had been a superintendent at Joseph A. Polito & Sons and Crowley Associates for several years. He was a member of Hope Chapel in Sterling, was an avid fisherman, hunter and woodcarver.

D'Onfro

Calling hours are will be held on Friday, February 14th from 6-8 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, with a prayer service at 7 pm. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 15th in St. Leo's Cemetery, 360 Lancaster Street, Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Albert N. D'Onfro
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -