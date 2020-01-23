Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Albert S. Averso 86


1933 - 2020
Albert S. Averso 86 Obituary
Fitchburg

Albert S. Averso, 86 passed away on Wednesday, January 22 in the Care Dimension Hospice House in Lincoln.

He was born on April 26,1933 in Fitchburg a son of the late James and Angela (Porrello) Averso.

He was the husband of the late Josephine (Travagliato) Averso.

Albert is survived by his son, James Averso and his wife, Cheryl of Medford and many other relatives.

Mr. Averso was employed for 34 years at Fitchburg Gas and Electric. He then worked at Worcester County Police Equipment in Fitchburg for 29 years.

Mr. Averso served his country in the US ARMY during the Korean War.

He was an avid motorcyclist touring the US and Canada. He also enjoyed traveling to Europe especially Italy and Sicily where he had many relatives. Al 's favorite pastimes were hunting and enjoying a good meal with family and friends.

Averso

Calling hours are from 2-4 on Saturday, January 25 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.

Burial will be at a later date in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020
