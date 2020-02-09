Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church,
333 Mechanic St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Ponusky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander R. Ponusky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander R. Ponusky Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Alexander R. Ponusky, 82 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Thursday February 6, 2020 in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardener, MA.

He was a retired Firefighter for the City of Fitchburg and also worked several years at the former F&L Bus Company. He was the husband of Beverly A. (Meyers) Ponusky.

Ponusky

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with a Mass @ 10am, in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St. Fitchburg. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend and should meet at church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The of Massachusetts, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Go to WWW.LCAFH.COM for more information. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Alexander R. Ponusky
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -