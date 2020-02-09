|
Alexander R. Ponusky, 82 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Thursday February 6, 2020 in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardener, MA.
He was a retired Firefighter for the City of Fitchburg and also worked several years at the former F&L Bus Company. He was the husband of Beverly A. (Meyers) Ponusky.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with a Mass @ 10am, in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St. Fitchburg. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend and should meet at church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The of Massachusetts, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Go to WWW.LCAFH.COM for more information. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020