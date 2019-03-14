Alfred "Bruce" Bachand

lifelong resident of Leominster; 74



LEOMINSTER - Alfred "Bruce" Bachand, 74, of Leominster, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster.



He was born October 2, 1944, the son of Clarence A. and Eugenie B. (Surette) Bachand. Alfred was a lifelong resident of Leominster.



He leaves his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon A. (Shepard) Bachand; a daughter, Michelle M. Dowling and her companion, Michael J. Maillet, all of Leominster. He also leaves four sisters, Fay Brooks, Sandra Butts, Jean Nadeau and her husband, Edward, Carol Gaylord and her husband, Thomas; three grandchildren, Sherra Dowling, KJ Dowling, and Cori Lynn.



He was predeceased by his son, Joey P. Bachand, an infant daughter, Linda M. Bachand, a brother, Phillip Bachand, and two sisters, Phyllis Bachand and Linda Bachand.



Alfred worked many years as a propane gas serviceman and retired from Osterman Propane in Sterling. He was a lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #477. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, spending time with his family, and gardening. He was know for growing and sharing the hot peppers that he grew. He liked to joke and always had an answer for everything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



BACHAND - Calling hours are Saturday, March 16, from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. with the funeral beginning at 11:00 at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery.



To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfuneralhome.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary