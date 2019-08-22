|
Alfred "Fred" Brideau Jr., 75, of Leominster, died August 20, 2019, in Life Care Center of Leominster. He was born March 17, 1944, son of the late Alfred J. Brideau Sr., and Yvonne (Poulin) Brideau. Alfred worked as a carpenter in the construction industry for 20 years and then at Digital Equipment Corp. for 20 years. Fred had a deep love of music, particularly the guitar and harmonica. It made him happiest to share his love of music with others, especially his brothers and nieces and nephews. Fred was also an avid gardener and took great pride in his flower gardens. He was a loving and caring husband, who provided care for his wife Yogi, who is battling Alzheimer's Disease.
Fred is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yolande "Yogi" (LeBlanc) Brideau of Leominster, one son; Alfred "A.J." Brideau III of Leominster, one daughter; Andrea Bergeron and her husband Christopher of Fitchburg, two brothers; Leo Brideau of New York and John "Jack" Brideau of Warren, MA, along with his grandchildren; Lindsey Brideau, Molly Brideau, Audrey Brideau, Benjamin Bergeron and Jack Bergeron as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Kristen Brideau and a niece Cara Kelly.
Fred's funeral will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic St., Leominster. Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 25th, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Donations in Alfred's memory may be made to: of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to .
