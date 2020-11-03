FitchburgAlfred (Freddy) J. Niles, 93 passed away peacefully in Health Alliance Hospital Leominster on October 30, 2020.Freddy was born in Fitchburg on April 11, 1927 a son of the late David and Olive (Doiron) Niles. Freddy was a lifelong resident of Cleghorn.Freddy started his long life at a distinct disadvantage than most people. Freddy was a special needs child long before he could take advantage of the many programs that are offered in today's schools for special needs children. Freddy didn't start to walk until the age of ten, but when he did you could see him everywhere and anywhere in Cleghorn and beyond. From St. Joe's Church to Sala's Market walking in the 4th of July parade and in latter years riding on a float he enjoyed throwing out candy to the children that lined the parade route. Freddy had his daily routine of doing errands and delivering the Sentinel for family and friends. Freddy was a life long member of St. Joseph Church, he enjoyed working at the St. Joe's Bazaar and the yearly PTA show. Freddy's favorite holiday was Christmas where for many years his job was to turn on Christmas lights nightly in lower Cleghorn. At family holiday gatherings he loved to wear his Christmas hat and play his kazoo to the delight of his nephews and nieces. His pastimes were watching the Price is Right daily and going to the beach and the casino. Freddy loved listening to his music on his well worn turntable. But by and far his favorite pastime was telling the ladies how "pretty" they were, and hoping to score a kiss on his cheek for his complement. His fun sense of humor and laughter will be greatly missed by family all that knew him.Freddy was predeceased by sister, Sarah Austin and her husband, Elbert and brother, Ernest Niles Sr. and brother in-law, John Dunn.He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Dunn, sister in- law, Constance Niles. 6 nieces and 3 nephews and their extended family.The family would like to extend our appreciation to both the adult daycares at the Highlands and Venture and the Venture Community Home where he resided. Also special thank you to Muma, Allaire and Linda of Venture and Linda and Harriet of the Highlands, and all who took part in the caring for Freddy.NilesA funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, November 7 in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will be held privately in the parish cemetery. A visitation period will be from 9:30 -10:30 on Saturday prior to the Mass in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Arc of Opportunity Fitchburg in memory of Freddy Niles.