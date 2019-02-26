Alfred S. DePasquale

lifelong resident of Leominster; 89



LEOMINSTER - Alfred S. DePasquale, 89 years old of Leominster, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Elizabeth A. (Brooks) DePasquale who passed on December 21, 2018. He is survived by his 6 children Maria McInerney and her husband Kevin of Leominster and their daughter Kara, David DePasquale and his wife Tamara of Chatham and their children Courtney and Brian, Susan Tourigny and her husband Norman of Fitchburg and their sons Gregory and Alex, Teresa Veneziano and her husband Joseph of Leominster and their sons Joseph and Michael, Donna DePasquale of Plainville and her daughter Kaley, and Debra DePasquale of Leominster, a great- granddaughter Sofia Veneziano; sister Grace Ruberti of Simi Valley, CA; and many nieces and nephews. He is also predeceased by his brothers John, Louis, Frank, Joseph, and Rev. Domenic DePasquale, and his sisters Constance Culley and Rose DePasquale.



Alfred was born in Leominster on June 6, 1929, son of Domenic and Maria (Lonetto) DePasquale and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1947 and took great pride in his position as quarterback on the football team. That school spirit never wavered as he continued to cheer on the Leominster Football team, and most recently was instrumental in the planning of his 70th class reunion.



Alfred enjoyed a long career as a grocery Store Manager and retired from Victory Supermarkets to spend more time with his beloved wife and family, and to enjoy his love of friends, gardening, ballroom dancing, playing cards, and following his local and Boston sports teams.



Alfred's kind ways, gentle smile and sense of humor were adored by all who knew him. The greatest gift he gave to his family was his unconditional love, which we will carry in our hearts forever.



Alfred's family would like to thank Paula Kalajian and the staff at Dr. Fraser's Office, as well as his wonderful neighbors Santiago & Vinny.



DEPASQUALE - Alfred's funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 1st at 11 am in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Per Alfred's request there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anna Parish Maintenance Fund, 199 Lancaster Street, Leominster, MA 01453. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary