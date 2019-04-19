of Fitchburg; 94 Fitchburg Alice (Raymond) Fortin, 94 of Fitchburg died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Alliance Health at Baldwinville Nursing Home. Alice was born February 13, 1925 in Fitchburg daughter of Benedict and Josephine (Filiponis) Raymond. She had worked for New England Plastics and then for many years for New England Curtain Co. before retiring. She had been a member of Sacred Heart Parish in West Fitchburg. Family was most important to her and she loved to cook and bake for the family. The family would like to thank Alliance Health and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care and love given to Alice.



Her husband Kenneth F. Fortin Sr. died in 1996. She leaves her son Kenneth F. Fortin Jr of Gardner, two daughters; Donnalee M. Reynolds of Sandown N.H. and Judy A. Eppy and her husband Larry of Fitchburg, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother and 2 sisters. Fortin Funeral services under the direction of Stephen Moorcroft will be held with a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers donations in Alice's memory may be made to the: Activity Fund, Alliance Health at Baldwinville, 51 Hospital Rd., Baldwinville, MA 01436.







