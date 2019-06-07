Retired Telephone Operator



Lunenburg



Alice (Murray) Hodge, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019 in The Highlands after a long illness.



Alice was born in Winchendon on February 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Frank and Ella (Bogan) Murray and has resided in Lunenburg since 1962.



Alice is survived by her husband, Charles L. Hodge III; three sons, Michael Hodge of Coldwater, MI, Timothy J. Hodge of Maynard and Joseph P. Hodge of Lunenburg; two sisters, her twin, Joanne Pandiscio of Winchendon and Gertrude Szymick of Rindge; seven grandchildren, Kelly Hodge, Allison Hodge, Erin Hodge and her wife Beth, Myles Hodge, Katie Hodge, Sean Hodge and Adrianna Hodge; two great-grandchildren, Riley Miller and McKenna Wolf; and many nieces and nephews.



Alice was predeceased by one brother, Frank Murray Jr. and two sisters, Katherine Kendall and Mary Bean.



Alice was a graduate of Murdock High School in Winchendon. She worked as a telephone operator for many years and later drove a bus for Lunenburg Schools. Alice was a bookkeeper for the family business Ayer Auto Parts. When she was younger, Alice loved to ski. Along with her family they spent many vacations skiing each winter. She enjoyed driving her red convertible and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Hodge



Her funeral will be held on Monday, June 6, 2019, from the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave. Lunenburg, with a Mass at 10:30AM in St. Boniface Church, 817 Mass Ave. Lunenburg. Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, Narrows Rd. Westminster.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 2-4PM in the funeral home.



For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.







