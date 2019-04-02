formerly of Townsend; 93 TOWNSEND Alice L. (Allen) Oja, 93, formerly of Townsend, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at The Highlands, Fitchburg. Her husband of 53 years, Waino Oja, died in November 1998. Mrs. Oja was born in Hanover, NH, February 7, 1926, one of thirteen children born to Roy W. and Caroline (Shattuck) Allen and resided many years in Townsend before, in 1999, moved to Tunbridge, Vermont where she resided for nearly eighteen years. She attended Townsend Congregational Church and was a member of the Townsend Women's Club. She had worked as an Avon Cosmetics Sales Associate. She leaves her twin sons, David W. Oja and his wife, Cheryl, of Greenville, NH, Daniel S. Oja and his wife, Sandra, of East Falmouth; her daughter, Linda J. Matson of Townsend; five grandchildren, Caroline Drummond, Peter J. Matson, Jason Oja, Christopher Lewis, John O'Conner; six great-grandchildren, Megan Drummond, Heather Drummond, Kerri Lyn Tobey, Christopher Lewis Jr., Nicholas O'Conner, Jaxon Matson and one great great grandchild, Landon M. Lewis. She was the sister of the late Rachael Flagg, Joseph Allen, Mildred Knudsen, Mary Thelma Hollingsworth, Robert Allen, Ethan Allen, Barbara Hollingsworth, Gardner Allen, Amos Allen, Mary Doucette, Evelyn Swift and Stephen Allen and the mother in law of the late Peter Matson.



OJA Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Calling hours are 4-7PM Thursday, April 4, 2019







