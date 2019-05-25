long-time Westminster resident; 90 Westminster Alice M. (LeBlanc) Lacroix, 90, a long-time Westminster resident passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Keystone Center. Her husband of 46 years, Harold A. Lacroix, died in February 1998.



Alice was born in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts on March 8, 1929, one of five children born to William J. and Mary S. (Seppanen) LeBlanc. She attended Fitchburg schools and the former Central Secretarial School.



She worked for 15 years as an Executive Secretary and six years as an Employment Supervisor at Independent Lock Company (ILCO). She also worked 11 years as a Word Processing Supervisor at Fitchburg Gas and Electric, retiring in 1984. She was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Parish, Westminster, the National Professional Secretaries Association and the International Word Processing Association. She was honored to be selected the 1977 Secretary of the Year. Alice was an avid reader and liked crocheting, animals, puzzles, music and spending time with her family.



Alice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane A. and David Patterson of Westminster, one granddaughter; Alison J. Aliskevicz and her husband, Matthew of Winchendon; one great-granddaughter, Morgan J. Aliskevicz; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Edward P. LeBlanc of Fitchburg, Henry D. and Dona LeBlanc of Fitchburg. She also leaves 14 nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother William J. LeBlanc, Jr. and sister Joan Rousseau.



The family would like to thank the staff of Keystone Center and VNA Care Hospice for their wonderful care, as well as Heywood Wakefield Commons Assisted Living. Lacroix A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31 at St. Joseph's Church, 46 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



Memorial contributions may be made to the For the Love of Harmony program, Harmony, Inc., 1055 Chadbourne Road, Standish, ME 04084.







