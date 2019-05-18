Alice P. (Enwright) Whittemore

lifelong Fitchburg resident



Alice P. (Enwright) Whittemore, a lifelong Fitchburg resident and daughter of Police Inspector James J. Enwright and Jane Donnelly Enwright, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She attended St. Bernard's Elementary School and graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 1938. Alice worked in the production office of Doehla's Greeting Card Company in Fitchburg for 13 years until she started her family. Alice was also a lifelong member of St. Bernard's Church and a member of the YMCA for many years, where she swam 50-88 laps per day until she was 90.



Alice lived in Fitchburg until the age of 95, then moved to Florida with her son Kevin and his wife. At the age of 98, she returned to MA to live with her son Jim and his family and enjoyed every minute with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren



Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. There was nothing that she loved more than spending time with her family. She is survived by three sons; Kevin Whittemore and wife Nancy of Beverly Hills, FL, Jeffery Whittemore of Fitchburg and James Whittemore and wife Amanda of Leicester. Seven beautiful granddaughters; Ashley, Lauren, Kelsi, Shannon, Elyse, Maeve and Ainsley and one handsome grandson, James Jr.; as well as three adorable great-grandchildren; Kali, David and Jacob and one sister, Catherine Roberts of NH.



She was predeceased by her husband Bernard Whittemore and one son, Timothy M. Whittemore; six brothers; John, Joseph, Andrew, James, Brother Andrew (Jeremiah) and Francis Enwright; Four sisters, Mary Tessier, Agnes and Jane Enwright and Margaret Hatstat.



WHITTEMORE - Mrs. Whittemore's Funeral will be held on Tuesday May 21, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Bernard's at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will fiollow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.



THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St., Leominster is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: The Fitchburg Firefighters Relief Association, 33 North St., Fitchburg MA, 01420. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary