Alice R. (Lambert) Parmenter

of Shirley; 83



SHIRLEY - Alice R. (Lambert) Parmenter, 83, of Shirley, died Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, in her home in Shirley.



Alice was born in Shirley, on August 31, 1935, a daughter, of the late Joseph F. and Rose (Sidelau) Lambert. She graduated from Ayer High School and has resided in Shirley for almost all of her life.



She was a Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.



Alice worked as a stitcher at the former George Frost Company in Shirley retiring in 1995.



She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish and cherished her time spent with family.



She leaves her husband of 63 years, Leslie A. Parmenter of Shirley; a daughter, Catherine O'Donnell and her husband Ed of Leominster; a brother, Joseph Lambert of Shirley; a sister, Blanche Rhodes of Port Charlotte, FL; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.



Alice is predeceased by a son David Parmenter of Lunenburg who died in 2005, two daughters, Patricia Parmenter of Shirley who died in 2013 and Debra Parmenter of Shirley who died in 1957; a sister Marian Lambert and a grandson, Joseph Campbell.



PARMENTER - Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley.



A calling hour will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte. 2A), Ayer.



Burial with full military honors will take place at 1 PM in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019