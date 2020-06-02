Allan D. Crossman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEOMINSTER --- Allan D. Crossman, 83 years old of Leominster, died May 30, 2020 in the Life Care Center of Leominster. He is survived by his daughter Denise Bray of Townsend; 2 sons Dennis Crossman and his wife Wanda of Lunenburg and Derek Crossman of Fitchburg; his brother Richard Crossman and his wife Judy of Leicester; 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Earl Crossman, Jr. in 1941.

Allan was born in Leominster on November 19, 1936, son of Earl N. and Rachel L. (Crawley) Crossman, Sr. and graduated from Leominster High School in 1955. He had worked as a Aircraft Engine Mechanic for several years, before driving truck for Wonder Bread and United Parcel Service. Allan was a member of the Wilder Lodge of Masons and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Leominster.

Funeral service and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Allan D. Crossman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
Worked with Al for many years at UPS and Leominster he was a great guy may he rest in peace
Al LeClair
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved