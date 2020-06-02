LEOMINSTER --- Allan D. Crossman, 83 years old of Leominster, died May 30, 2020 in the Life Care Center of Leominster. He is survived by his daughter Denise Bray of Townsend; 2 sons Dennis Crossman and his wife Wanda of Lunenburg and Derek Crossman of Fitchburg; his brother Richard Crossman and his wife Judy of Leicester; 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Earl Crossman, Jr. in 1941.
Allan was born in Leominster on November 19, 1936, son of Earl N. and Rachel L. (Crawley) Crossman, Sr. and graduated from Leominster High School in 1955. He had worked as a Aircraft Engine Mechanic for several years, before driving truck for Wonder Bread and United Parcel Service. Allan was a member of the Wilder Lodge of Masons and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Leominster.
Funeral service and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Allan D. Crossman
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 2, 2020.