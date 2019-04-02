Allan H. Marvell, 84

Beloved Father, Grandfather



and Great-Grandfather



LUNENBURG - Allan H. Marvell, 84, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in UMass Memorial Health Care, after a brief illness with his daughters by his side.



Allan was born in Fitchburg, April 15, 1934, a son of the late Theodore and Ella (Wood) Marvell and has lived in Lunenburg most of his life. His beloved wife, Gloria C. (Powell) Marvell died August 2, 2018.



Allan was a proud United States Navy Veteran. Allan worked as a welder in many local paper mills, at Fort Devens and later Powell Stone and Gravel. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making furniture. He also enjoyed gardening and playing cribbage with his granddaughter Bri. Allan was also an avid Red Sox fan.



Allan is survived by two daughters, Debra Marvell and her wife Peggy Aho of Lancaster and Kimberly Ouellette and her husband Randy of Ashburnham; four grandchildren, Gabriel Russell, Rachel Sciabarrasi, Angela Marini and Brianna Ouellette; four great-grandchildren, Alanna Keese, Lilly Keese, Trinity Russell and Taylei Russell; two brothers, Richard and Roger Marvell; one sister, Dorothy Frank and many nieces and nephews. Allan was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Gene Marvell and one sister Nancy Pelletier.



MARVELL - Relatives and friends are planning to honor and celebrate Allan's life by gathering for visiting hours on Friday, April 5, 2019 from



4-6 pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg. Burial will be private.



For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019