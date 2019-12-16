|
Alma (Bertozzi) Smith, 92, of Shirley died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Bridges, in Nashua, NH.
Her husband of 65 years, Edward C. Smith, Sr. died in October 2011.
Alma was born in West Groton, April 3, 1927, a daughter of Joseph and Amelia (Rodolo) Bertozzi and resided in Shirley for over 50 years.
She leaves two sons, Edward C. Smith Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Brookline, NH, Dennis E. Smith and his wife, Shirley, of Westford; a daughter, Joanne A. Comolli and her husband, Steve, of Merrimack, NH; a brother, Ralph J. Bertozzi of Lunenburg; two sisters, Mary Gardner of Ayer, Pauline R. Grady of South Easton; ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Peter Bertozzi, Julia McNeil both of Groton, Anna Bussom of Florida and Victoria Guthrie of Ayer and Rose Innerasky of Bolton.
She was an active member of St. Anthony's Church in Shirley. For many years ran the church's annual spaghetti dinner.
She and her husband were active members of the Shirley Golden Agers and were instrumental in the development of the Shaker Meadows Senior Residences. She enjoyed traveling, especially going to Rome and meeting Pope John Paul. Her greatest joy was spending time and cooking for her family.
For nearly forty years Alma worked as a hairdresser at Margie's Beauty Salon in Ayer and later at Country Cuts in Shirley.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Shirley.
Calling hours will be 4-7PM Wednesday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte. 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive,, Merrimack, NH 03054, www. hhhc.org or the Alzheimer's Disease Assn., 225 N. Michigan Ave, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601.
