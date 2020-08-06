1/1
Alphonse C. "Al" Irish
formerly of New Ipswich, NH

RINDGE, NH

Alphonse 'Al' C. Irish, of Rindge, NH, formerly of New Ipswich, NH passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Colebrook, NH. The cherished husband of the late Karen H. (Garcia) Irish, he was 74.

Born in Fitchburg, Al was one of five siblings, born to the late Rodney and Mildred (Clifford) Irish.

Al was a proud veteran, who served as an armor crewman in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, Al was a former Diesel Mechanic at P.J. Keating Company and worked on the Ashby Fire Department as the master mechanic for over 38 years. In addition, he was a long-time member of the American Legion in Greenville.

An outdoorsman, Al loved camping and fishing in New Hampshire, and spending time with family and friends.

Al will always be remembered for his large personality and being a lovable prankster. He was giving, selfless and would help anyone who needed it.

Al is survived by his sons, Jason M. Irish, and his wife Aiyanna of New Ipswich, NH, and Craig E. Irish of Ashby; his daughter, Stephanie E. (Irish) Poirier of Leominster; his siblings, Keith Irish of Pittsburgh, NH, and Debbie Irish-Lielasus of Milford, NH; his granddaughter, Rebeccah Bryant; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Al was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Karen H. (Garcia) Irish, and his parents Rodney and Mildred (Clifford) Irish.

A Graveside Service will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery in Ashby, MA on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 AM. The family respectfully requests that all who are attending to please abide by the Massachusetts Covid-19 regulations. A Celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's honor to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org.

Al's service are under the direction of T.J Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend, MA. For information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glenwood Cemetery
