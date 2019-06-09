of Lancaster



Lancaster



Alphonse Francis "Dee" Russo III, 47, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in West Yarmouth, MA. He is survived by his loving parents, Alphonse F. Russo, Jr. & Jean (Blaisdell) Russo of Lancaster, MA; his sister, Susan J. Russo & husband Joseph E. Dapper, nieces Hannah and Ella Dapper of Rockport; Aunt/Godmother Nancy (Russo) Seremet, extended family and many dear friends. He was pre-deceased by his sister Kathryn "Kat" (Russo) Yager in 2013, grandparents True Worthy J. Blaisdell, Sr., formerly of Lynn, MA & also of Mexico, MO. Cathryn M. (Hurd) Blaisdell of Lynn, MA, Alphonse F. Russo, Sr. & Cecelia M. (Ryan) Russo, formerly of Webster, MA.



Al was raised and educated in Lancaster and studied Carpentry at Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical High School & Leominster Trade High School. He was a skilled carpenter, employed with several area construction companies before establishing his own business. Al was the owner-operator of Russo Contracting-Residential Home (Rough Framing Specialists). He had technical knowledge and was highly skilled in his ability to accurately interpret architectural plans and drawings for construction of large residential homes with complex shapes and angles. Al also had his Construction Supervisor license and Hoisting Engineering license. For many years, Al worked on projects in Central MA, Middlesex County and Nashua, NH. Most recently, he found great joy as the Manager of the Big Pine Flea Market in Key West, FL and Head of Facilities and Maintenance at the Town and Country Family Resort in West Yarmouth, MA. An avid sports fan, Al closely followed NASCAR and enjoyed attending the Daytona 500. He cheered fiercely for the Red Sox and New England Patriots, and loved a good round of golf. In his younger years, Al loved sledding, snowmobiling, riding bikes (the bigger the jump, the better!), exploring trails and the neighborhood pond, and climbing trees. Al was a Webalo and Cub Scout who participated in pinewood derby competitions, spent hours playing with Matchbox cars, enjoyed watching WWE wrestling (at times would practice wrestling maneuvers on his sister Susan), and competed in dirt bike racing. Typically sporting a Hawaiian shirt, he was known as a grilling connoisseur and was happiest while sharing his infectious laughter in the company of family and friends. Al loved to take risks and experience adventure, no challenge was too big or too small. He was the kind of person who would be the first one to offer help when needed without any hesitation. Al held a special place in his heart for his loving dog Honey and remained a lifelong advocate for animal welfare.



Russo



Private burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Lancaster, MA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 am, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Volunteer Humane Society, 505 Center Bridge Road, Lancaster, MA 01523. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, MA. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com







View the online memorial for Alphonse Francis "Dee" Russo III Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary