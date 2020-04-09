|
Alphonse Pagnotto 99, of Leominster, MA and a former resident of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully at his residence with his wife and family at his side.
He was born February 10, 1921 in Fitchburg, MA son of Dominic and Rose (Ruberti) Pagnotto. He was raised in Fitchburg on Hartford St. and lived there many years before moving to Leominster.
Al enlisted in the U.S.Army in 1942 and served in the 240th Coast Artillery during WW2. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
He worked as a Presser for City Cleaners for 60 years retiring in 1990. He was a life member of the American Legion #429, a member of the Booster Club and Senior Center in Fitchburg, MA, and the Golden Agers in Leominster, MA. He was a life member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Fitchburg.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Evelyn L. (Landry) Pagnotto, his children, Joann M. Bergeron of Lunenburg, MA, Diane L. Stefanick and husband William of Leominster, MA, and David L. Pagnotto and wife Abigail of Bennington, N.H., grandchildren,Scott Bergeron, Carrie Painter and husband William Jr., Darci Robichaud, Ryan Robichaud and wife Laura, great-grandchildren, Madison and Dylan Bergeron, Benjamin Painter, and Autumn Robichaud. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson William Painter, son-in-law, Francis Bergeron, brother Leonard Pagnotto, and sister Mary Robichaud.
Funeral services and Interment will be held privately in St. Bernard's Cemetery. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2020