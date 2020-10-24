1/1
Althea M. Conklin
1924 - 2020
Fitchburg

Althea M. (Preisch) Conklin, 96 passed away on Sunday, October 18 at her residence. Althea was born on March 28, 1924 in Lockport, NY. a daughter of Warren and Stella (Nerber) Preisch. Mrs. Conklin was the wife of the late John H. Conklin.

She is survived by her son, John H. Conklin Jr. of Worcester, her daughter, Deborah Flagg of Chateaugay, NY, granddaughter, Bettina Conklin, great grandchildren, Arabella Conklin and her husband, Danny Corbet, Atherton Conklin and Deborah J. Conklin, former daughter in - law. Mrs. Conklin is predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters.

Althea owned and operated with her family Arnie's Donuts in Leominster for many years.

Mrs. Conklin had lived in Japan, Germany and several other states while her husband served in the US Army.

Conklin

A service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 27 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.



View the online memorial for Althea M. Conklin


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Service
10:00 AM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
