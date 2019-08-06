|
Althea P. (Ferris) Sumner, 92, of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the Caldwell Home in Fitchburg, MA.
She was born in Fitchburg, MA on May 23, 1927 the daughter of John E. and Ida (Piispanen) Ferris. Althea was the youngest of seven siblings. She was raised in Fitchburg and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School Class of 1945.
She worked for the former City Cleaners in Fitchburg, and was a bookkeeper and the last original owner of the Arn-How Dairy Farm in Fitchburg which produced, processed and delivered bottled milk from door to door until 1986.
Althea was an active member of Faith United Parish of Fitchburg for many years. She spent much of her time outside planting her vegetables and flower gardens, taking daily walks, and swimming in her pool. She had an intense passion for music and dance. She loved to dance whenever an opportunity would present itself. She was well known for the "Polka" which was her favorite dance.
Althea was deeply devoted to her family and most enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Richard Wilson of Bangor, Maine, Howard R. Sumner Jr. and wife Paula of Rindge, NH, Mark L. Legate and wife Judith of Ashby, MA, Brian D. Sumner and wife Pamela of Ashburnham, MA, Sandra L. Joplin in Alabama, and Jane P. Sumner of Fitchburg, MA, her sister Connie Ferris in Lancaster, MA, thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Althea was predeceased by her husband Howard R. Sumner in 2008, her son Logan F. Wilson, her former husband Logan Wilson Sr., and five other siblings.
Her family would like to give special thank's to the GVNA, and Marlene, Alice, and Pam at the Caldwell Home for their compassionate care given to their mother.
Her funeral will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 with a service at the funeral home @ 10 am. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Ashby, MA . Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday evening from 5 until 7 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: of Massachusetts, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner
