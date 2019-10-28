Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Alvin R. Norris


1923 - 2019
Alvin R. Norris Obituary
Great husband and friend

Lunenburg

Alvin R. Norris, 95, passed away peacefully in his home with his beloved wife by his side on October 27, 2019.

Alvin was born in Brookings, South Dakota on December 29, 1923, a son of the late Erza and Margaret (York) Norris. He was employed for 25 years at Great American Chemical Company/ Whitaker Corp, retiring in 1986 from Gary Chemical. Alvin worked as a school crossing guard and various other duties in the Fitchburg School System, retiring once again in 1995, this time with his loving wife of 48 years, Doris.

He loved to travel, read, tend his many bird feeders and complete crossword puzzles. Always an avid sports fan, Alvin enjoyed cheering on the Red Sox and Patriots. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp during the Korean War, and was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster.

Alvin was a kind and loving husband, a friend, and respected by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Doris (Daoust) Norris of Lunenburg. He was predeceased by two brothers, Vernon and Roger, and his two sisters Arlene and Elaine.

Norris

A memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Lake Church and burial in North Cemetery, Lunenburg will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 28, 2019
