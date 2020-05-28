Alyce J. (Hussey) Folmer
1938 - 2020
Alyce J. (Hussey) Folmer, 88 of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully on May 18,2020 in The Keystone Center, Leominster, MA.

She was born March 6, 1938 , in Ashburnham and was raised in Ashburnham daughter of Cullen and Gretchen (Goddard) Hussey. Alyce lived most of her life in Fitchburg raising her family but had also raised her family lived in Broxlynn, New York for 13 years. She worked many years as a school cook at the Crocker Elementary and South St. Elementary Schools. She also worked as a CNA at Leominster Hospital. She enjoyed cooking and sewing for her friends and family, passing on those traditions for four generations. She was an avid reader and loved to sing and loved cats.

She is survived by her children, daughter Mary G. Folmer Sneddon and her husband John Sneddoon lll of Leominster,MA, Darren L. Folmer and his wife Theresa Folmer of Fitchburg, MA, Dirk Folmer and his wife Laura Folmer of Mesa, AZ , seven grandchildren; Adam Folmer of NY, Julie Folmer of Fitchburg, MA, Edward Folmer of Leominster, MA, Alyce Sneddon of Leominster, MA, Alyce Underwood of KY, and Sabrina McManus of Fitchburg, MA, and six great grandchildren her brothers, David Hussey of Goffstown, NH, and Richard Hussey of Cape Cod ,and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Folmer , her sons, Scott Folmer of Fitchburg, MA, and Roy Folmer, two sisters, Barbara Sardinie and Carol Henson, two brothers, Rozwell and Cullen Hussey and a grandson Corey Folmer.

Her funeral services will be held privately at a later date.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing.

Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 28, 2020.
