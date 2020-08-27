LunenburgAmedeo E. "Butch" Bilotta, 76, passed away August 25, 2020.He was born in Leominster on March 25, 1944, a son of the late Ernesto and Loretta (DiFazio) Bilotta. Butch was the owner and operator of Middle Street Garage in Leominster for over 30 years.Butch was very active in the community. He served as a board member and as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Leominster Credit Union; he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Leominster Sportsman's Club, Leominster Rod and Gun Club, and the Flopenaufin Ski Club. He served on the Advisory Board for the Center for Technological Education at Leominster for many years.An avid hockey fan, Butch always enjoyed his years coaching Youth and Men's hockey leagues. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family on Lake Shirley and in Dennisport.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jane (Rainville) Bilotta; two sons, Joseph Bilotta and his wife Sheila of Lunenburg, and Paul Bilotta and his wife Joanne of Foxborough; four grandchildren, Joseph Bilotta, Jr., Zachary Bilotta, Ambria Bilotta, Jake Bilotta; and several nieces and nephews.Butch was predeceased by his brother Joseph Bilotta.BilottaFuneral services will be held privately. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.