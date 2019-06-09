|
Amy E. (Diemert) Martone of Ayer
AYER - Amy E. (Diemert) Martone, 48, of Ayer, died of a rare brain disease, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home, surrounded by her devoted family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley Street, Ayer. Calling hours are 3-7 PM Thursday, June 13th at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333, [email protected]
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 9, 2019