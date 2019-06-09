Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
31 Shirley Street
Ayer, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Martone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy E. (Diemert) Martone


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amy E. (Diemert) Martone Obituary
Amy E. (Diemert) Martone of Ayer

AYER - Amy E. (Diemert) Martone, 48, of Ayer, died of a rare brain disease, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home, surrounded by her devoted family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley Street, Ayer. Calling hours are 3-7 PM Thursday, June 13th at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333, [email protected]
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Download Now