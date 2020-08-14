1/1
Amy Lee Laurencelle
1947 - 2020
May 26, 1947 – August 8, 2020

Gulf Breeze, FL

Amy Lee (Frechette) Laurencelle, 73, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep, from heart failure, on Saturday morning. Born on May 26, 1947 in Hartford, Connecticut, Amy was the eldest daughter of James Balog and Emma MacDonald Balog.

Amy spent most of her life in New England. In 1965, she graduated from Fitchburg High School in Massachusetts. She then worked as a Supervisor with Digital Equipment Corporation for many years. On October 12, 1983, she married Richard 'Dick' Laurencelle where she lived her best years on a farm in Mason, New Hampshire, riding horses, raising chickens and caring for her pet pig 'tinker bell'. She loved all animals, especially horses. Amy and Dick then moved to Florida to be closer to family. They enjoyed strolling on the beach together, watching the sunsets and quiet time with their parrot 'Lou'. Although her children are scattered around the country, nothing was more important to Amy than her family.

Amy leaves her three sons, Roger Frechette III, Michael Frechette and Richard Laurencelle; her brother-in-law Donald Beauvais, niece Krista Carven, her ten grandchildren; Amber Garcia, Brittany Frechette, Angela Frechette, Christian Frechette, Asia Frechette, Zack Laurencelle, Emad Fuentes, Conrad Frechette, Eliad Frechette and Mason Laurencelle; one great-grand child Aumie Garcia; many other cousins, great nieces, great nephews and numerous friends both near and far.

Amy is now at peace and will be greeted in heaven by her parents, her loving husband Dick, her son Elton Frechette, her sister Nikki Beauvais and her nephew Adam Beauvais. There is no more fear, worry or pain…. There is only love.

A celebration of life virtual gathering to commemorate Amy's life, will be arranged in the coming weeks. All friends and family are welcome. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests considering a donation to: Hidden Pond Equine Rescue, 250 South Road, Brentwood, NH 03855, (603) 568.6654, https://hiddenpondequinerescue.org



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Frechette
August 13, 2020
Mom on Tristan and Amber Garcia's Wedding Day 12-12-2012
Roger Frechette
Son
August 13, 2020
This was a great photo of mom
Roger Frechette
Son
August 13, 2020
Roger E. Frechette III
Son
