of Leominster; 96
LEOMINSTER
Andre J. Proulx, 96, of Leominster, died Monday, April 20, at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital after an illness.
Andre was born March 16, 1924 in Fitchburg, son of the late Joseph and the late Madeline (Poisson) Proulx. Andre was a United States Navy veteran in World War II. He worked as a coater at Crocker Burbank later working for the Leominster School Department as a custodian for 15 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of Holy Family of Nazareth Parish and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard and traveling.
His wife of 64 years, Marie L. (Girouard) Proulx, died January 11, 2011. He was also predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Provencial.
He leaves his close friends, Catherine and Zoel Collette of Leominster and his brother, Robert Proulx as well as nieces and nephews.
Proulx
Andre's funeral Mass and burial will be private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020