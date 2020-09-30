1/1
Andre Joseph "Aj" Ouellette
1956 - 2020
64, Avid Bicyclist

Westminster

Andre Joseph "AJ" Ouellette, 64, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Holden Rehab and Nursing Center in Holden after a long illness.

His wife Judith Ann (Quarella) Ouellette died October 10, 2007.

AJ leaves his son, Daniel Ouellette of Westminster; his twin daughters, Erin Ouellette and Elyssa Ouellette both of Gardner.

He is predeceased by a brother, Mark A. Ouellette, who died in 1995.

AJ was born in Fitchburg on April 9, 1956, a son of the late Andrew J. and Emma (Bizzotto) Ouellette. He was a 1975 graduate of Oakmont Regional High School. He worked as an assembler for Cobham Co in Bolton for many years and for Sheppard Parker in Fitchburg prior to Cobham. He had also worked at Parts Rebuilders before working at Shepard Parker.

AJ was an avid bicyclist. He was a member of the Fitchburg Cycling Club and raced in the Longsjo Classic many times. He also liked to draw and build model cars. AJ had won many awards for his model car building. He also enjoyed watching sports. He was a loving father and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. in the Woodside Cemetery, 9 Narrows Road, Westminster, MA 01473.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in AJ's memory to "Q's Crew" for the 2020 Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's at alz.org/patfreiss or they can be mailed to: Alzheimer's Associations, 100 N Parkway, Suite 105 Worcester, MA 01605.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Andre Joseph "AJ" Ouellette


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Woodside Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Andre’s passing. Sending my deepest sympathy to his children. May your memories bring you peace and comfort.

Marguerite Ahearn Carrick
Class of ‘75
Classmate
