Andrea L. (Fagan) Tyler, 57, of Leominster, died at home, December 29, 2019, after an illness. She was born January 25, 1962, in Shirley, MA, daughter of the late Henry P. and Jane (Potter) Fagan. Andrea worked as an intake specialist for a medical facility.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Alan Tyler of Leominster, one son; Benjamin Sidelinger of Pepperell, MA, two daughters; Heather Rudzenski of Trenton, ME, and Sarah Tyler of Leominster, two grandchildren; Chloe Sidelinger and Cole Sidelinger, one brother; Carl Fagan of Shirley, MA, and two sisters; Barbara Fagan of Sanford, Fl and Antoinette Wagner of New Serenoa, FL.
A Calling hour will be held Saturday, January 4th, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA 01453.
A Memorial Service for Andrea will be held Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Our Father's House, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
