Andrea Marie (Vacca) Brown, 62, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Andrea was born in Fitchburg on October 21, 1957, a daughter of the late John C. and Ellen (DiNardo) Vacca. She began her schooling at Holy Family Elementary, and graduated from Holy Family High School; she furthered her studies at Mt. Wachusett College.
For over 20 years, Andrea worked at Burbank Hospital as an Anesthesia Technician. She later worked in administration for several local medical offices. She was very creative and in her spare time she loved crafting and gardening. Andrea also enjoyed her time as the Cheerleading Coach at Saint Bernard's High School and being a member of the Sons of Italy. She treasured the time she spent with her family, especially being Nonna to her beloved grandchildren.
Andrea is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael Brown of Fitchburg; her daughter Elizabeth Vincent of Leominster; grandchildren, Dominico and Isabella Vincent of Leominster; sister Patricia Vacca Martin and husband Terry of Fitchburg; mother in law, Marylou Brown; in laws, Rob Brown and wife Heidi, Tricia Pickett and husband Todd, Rick Brown and partner Helen, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dana Farber and Brigham and Womens Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held privately. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Andrea Brown to support cancer research at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2020