Beloved Father and Brother
Fitchburg
Andrew B. Chabot Sr., 97, a life long resident of Fitchburg, died peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Keystone Center of Leominster after a brief illness.
Andrew was born in Fitchburg on December 1, 1921 a son of the late Arthur and Exilda (Paquin) Chabot. His beloved wife of 75 years, Catherine (Filipek) Chabot died in January of this year.
Andrew attended St. Bernard High School. He began working as a sheet metal fabricator before joining the United States Navy. He proudly served his country during WWII and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, The American Theatre Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Medal. After the war Andrew returned home and worked as a licensed mechanic at Fitchburg Airport and later he worked at and retired from Fitchburg Gas and Electric.
Andrew was a long-time member of St. Bernard's Parish. Later he and Catherine attended St. Anthony di Padua Parish. He was a 3rd Degree Knight with the Fitchburg Knights of Columbus, Joseph P. Keating Council #99.
Andrew will be greatly missed by his son, Andrew B. Chabot Jr. of Parker, CO; two brothers, Edgar Chabot of Gloucester, MA and Richard Chabot of TN; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wifeCatherine and his parents, Andrew was predeceased by five siblings, Joe Chabot, Theresa Thibert, Rita Ainaire, Sister Mary Therese Chabot and Irene Kane.
His funeral will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St. Fitchburg. Burial in St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg will follow.
A calling hour will be held in the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
To leave an online condolence for the family or for more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors.
