Andrew I. Rome

of Naples, Florida, formerly of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Andrew I. Rome, age 65, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Leominster, died on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Physicians's Regional Medical Center in Naples.



He leaves his wife Patricia (Cruz) Rome; a step son Micheal Anthony Moisan; two sisters Pamela Rome and Marsha Rome; a brother, Jeffrey Rome and his wife Ana Rome, nephews, Jonathan Kehoe and Benjamin Basloe, and nieces, Sarah Kehoe and Laurie Basloe. As well as cousins, Allen and Peter Rome.



He was born in Fitchburg, a son of Howard and Harriette (Wilson) Rome and had lived in Leominster for most of his life before moving to Naples.



He served as a police officer in Shirley. He had formerly been a Leominster Auxiliary Police Officer for many years. He was a co-owner of Columbia Tavern in Leominster and had been the former owner of Classics Pub.



He had graduated Leominster High School and had attended the University of Miami.



He was a member of Congregation Agudat Achim and the Elks Lodge, and supported numerous local charitable organizations.



ROME - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, May 5th in Congregation Agudat Achim, 268 Washington Street, Leominster, under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Burial will be at Agudas Achim Cemetery in Fitchburg. Following the interment, a Memorial Observance Reception will be at Knights of Columbus, 484 Lancaster Street in Leominster.



Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Agudat Achim, 268 Washington Street, Leominster 01453.