Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Parish
170 Mechanic Street
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. McGrath


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. McGrath Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Andrew J. McGrath, 56, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Leominster Health-Alliance Hospital with his family by his side after a brief illness.

He was born in Leominster on March 1, 1963, the son of Norman J. and Rosemarie J. (Blair) McGrath. He was a graduate of Leominster Trade High School and worked as a machinist for many years. Andrew was a gentle, soft spoken, friendly fellow who would always lend a helping hand to anyone with a project. He had a deep fondness for all animals and was the type of person who would give his shirt off his back if he could.

Along with his mother he leaves his brothers, Peter N. & his wife, Karen of Ashburnham, Brian J. of Orange, Jeffrey J. and his wife, Pauline of Saco, ME, Armand J. of Leominster, Raymond J. of Leominster, James J. and his wife, Michelle of Fitchburg, Shawn N. and his wife, Cindy of Athol, and Norman G. of Orange; his sister, Jennifer R. McNeaney and her husband, Timothy of East Brookfield; his daughter, Krystal Campbell of Fitchburg; 4 granddaughters, Julianna and Mackenzie Hill, & Haley and Skylar Campbell; his uncles, Thomas and Peter Blair; his aunt, Anita DeLisle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Norman J. and brother, Joseph J. McGrath.

The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Leominster Hospital CCU for their amazing care and support.

McGrath

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am, at St. Cecilia's Parish, 170 Mechanic Street, Leominster followed by a committal service at St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held at the Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue, 381 Baldwinville Rd., Templeton, MA 01468.

www.stone-ladeau.com



View the online memorial for Andrew J. McGrath
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -