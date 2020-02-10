|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Andrew J. McGrath, 56, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Leominster Health-Alliance Hospital with his family by his side after a brief illness.
He was born in Leominster on March 1, 1963, the son of Norman J. and Rosemarie J. (Blair) McGrath. He was a graduate of Leominster Trade High School and worked as a machinist for many years. Andrew was a gentle, soft spoken, friendly fellow who would always lend a helping hand to anyone with a project. He had a deep fondness for all animals and was the type of person who would give his shirt off his back if he could.
Along with his mother he leaves his brothers, Peter N. & his wife, Karen of Ashburnham, Brian J. of Orange, Jeffrey J. and his wife, Pauline of Saco, ME, Armand J. of Leominster, Raymond J. of Leominster, James J. and his wife, Michelle of Fitchburg, Shawn N. and his wife, Cindy of Athol, and Norman G. of Orange; his sister, Jennifer R. McNeaney and her husband, Timothy of East Brookfield; his daughter, Krystal Campbell of Fitchburg; 4 granddaughters, Julianna and Mackenzie Hill, & Haley and Skylar Campbell; his uncles, Thomas and Peter Blair; his aunt, Anita DeLisle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Norman J. and brother, Joseph J. McGrath.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Leominster Hospital CCU for their amazing care and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am, at St. Cecilia's Parish, 170 Mechanic Street, Leominster followed by a committal service at St. Cecilia Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held at the Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue, 381 Baldwinville Rd., Templeton, MA 01468.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2020