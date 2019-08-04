|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother
Lunenburg
Angela "Ann" (Smedile) Clarke, 90, died peacefully early Monday morning, July 29, 2019. Ann was married 36 years to the late Robert D. Clarke who died in 1989.
She will be greatly missed by her five children, Robert A. Clarke of Oklahoma, Sharon Clarke and her husband Mark Lacy of Oregon, David Clarke and his wife Christi of Pennsylvania, Douglas "Merlin" Clarke and his wife Marcia Maizel-Clarke of California, and Patti Motyka and her husband Robert of Lunenburg; eight grandchildren, Leah, Sarah, Jordan, Grace, Danny, Katie, and Cara; and two great-grandchildren, Sadie and Wyatt. She was predeceased by her grandson, Will.
Ann was born in Medford, MA on January 17, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Marchese) Smedile. She had one brother, Frank Smedile, who pre-deceased her.
She was a graduate of Somerville High School and lived in Lunenburg since 1960. Ann worked for the former Jordan Marsh Company as a buyer's secretary and took a break from her professional career to raise her children. After her children were grown, Ann worked for John Hancock Life Insurance Company for 18 years. She was a long-time member and treasurer of the Lunenburg Women's Club and a member of the Lunenburg Friendly Seniors. For many years she was a greeter at St. Boniface Parish and later at Our Lady of the Lake Parish.
Ann enjoyed her grandchildren, reading, crossword puzzles, bowling, golfing, baking, and gardening.
Her funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 9th in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Lunenburg. There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lunenburg Women's Club, P.O. Box 582, Lunenburg, MA 01462 or Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg has been entrusted with the care of Angela's arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family or for more information please visit our website at www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors.
