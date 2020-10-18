Fitchburg
Anicasio "Nick" Flores Agosto peacefully passed away October 1st, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Nick is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary C. (Casson) Agosto; a daughter, Elizabeth A. Calderon-Casson and her husband Anthony of Winchendon; a son, Jerry J. Casson; his mother, Maria Agosto of Jamaica Plain; a brother, Jesse Agosto and his wife Chrissy of Everett; two sisters, Ester Morris and her husband David of Franklin and Ruthy Agosto; two sisters-in law, Cathy Miller and her husband James of Leominster and Nancy Vance of Donnelsville, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Delmar D. Casson and his wife Rita of Fairborn, Ohio and Dennis Casson and his wife Deborah of New Carlisle, Ohio. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Christian, Cianna, Devin, Cecilia, Anthony and Renae, and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Nick is predeceased by his father, Juan Agosto and two brothers, Isaac Lopez and Edwin Agosto.
Nick was in the AirForce and a very proud VietNam Veteran (disabled), He worked at Bemis Paper Mill in Pepperell, MA and security in Fitchburg and Quincy. He was in communications and traveled all over Europe. He went to Germany, Spain, Switzerland, France, Italy and Turkey.
Nick loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing dominoes and chess, Nintendo and drawing
Military Honors
Military Honors will be performed Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. There are no calling hours.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominser, MA is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Anicasio "Nick" Agosto