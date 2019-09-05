|
lifelong resident of Fitchburg, MA; 91
Anita E. (St. Cyr) Bedard, 91 of Fitchburg, MA passed away Tuesday September 3,2019 in Life Care Center, Leominster, MA with her family at her side.
Anita was born April 4, 1928 in Fitchburg the daughter of Eugene and Eva (Morin) Bedard and lived all of her life in Fitchburg. She worked for the former Foster Grant Sunglasses in Leominster and in the deli dept for over 20 years at Learned's Vending in Fitchburg, retiring several years ago. In her retirement years , Anita enjoyed playing Cribbage, cards was an avid Bingo player in the area and also enjoyed dancing with her late husband Lucien. Her greatest love was to take care of ,and be with her family at their many gatherings, and she especially adored her grand and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Fitchburg.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth N. Bedard and wife Janet of Ashby, MA, David W. Bedard and wife Debra of Fitchburg, MA, Kevin S Bedard and companion Suzanne of Fitchburg, MA, daughter Jane Dionne of Fitchburg, MA, her grandchildren, Chad and wife Alisha Dionne, Robert, Brian , Allison and husband James Van Nest, Ashley and Brandon, great grandchildren, Aiden, Jovienne, Juliette, Emeline, Willa, Maggie, Dylan, Beth, Bria, and Bricen, her brother Roger "CY" St. Cyr and wife Janice of Leominster, MA, and many nieces and nephews. Her husband of 49 years, Lucien Bedard passed away in 1997, she was also predeceased by her son Steven Bedard of Colorado, her brother Alcide St. Cyr, and sister Theresa Measles.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff on B wing at the Life Care Center for their support and loving care given to their mother the last four years.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 with a Mass at 11a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg, with Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Saturday morning from 9 until 10:15 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing.
Michael S. Alario - Owner – Director.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019