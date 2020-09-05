1/1
Anita St. Laurent
1920 - 2020

HOLYOKE & FITCHBURG

Anita (Archambault) St. Laurent, 100, passed away peacefully at Daybrook Village in Holyoke on August 30, 2020. She was born on July 9th 1920 in Fitchburg, MA. Anita lived most of her life there and in Leominster, MA.

She was the daughter of Arthur and Lillian Archambault (Morin), the oldest of 8 children, all of whom predeceased her. In 1940 she married Fernand "Curly" St. Laurent. They were together for 32 years before his passing in 1972.

Anita is survived by her four children, Daniel St. Laurent and his wife Elka of Port Saint Lucie FL, Ronald St. Laurent and his wife Dorothy of Venice FL, Janice Barker and her husband Lloyd of Idaho Falls ID, and David St. Laurent and his wife Donna of Holyoke MA. She will also be greatly missed by her 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Anita graduated from St. Bernard's High School, very proud of her typing skills. Over the years she worked as a crossing guard for the Fitchburg school system, spent many years working in admitting at Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg, and finally retired after working as a secretary for McKay school, part of Fitchburg State University.

In her leisure time she enjoyed many years at the YMCA, where she shared many friendships. Anita also enjoyed ballroom dancing, even teaching it. She used her talent for counted cross-stitch embroidery to make beautiful wall hangings for family and friends. She was an avid reader all her life. One of her greatest joys was going to spend time with family at her brother's "El Campo" in NH.

A Funeral Mass for her will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 63 Sheridan Street, Fitchburg, MA on Thursday September 10th at 11:00 am. Masks & Social Distancing required. A private burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg. Sadly, the family will not be hosting a post-service gathering at this time. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to a charity of your choice. The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home of Holyoke, Massachusetts is handling arrangements.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
413-536-3843
