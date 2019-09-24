Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
Bread of Life Church
22 State Rd., (RT. 2A)
Westminster, MA
Ann Marie Deery

formerly of Lancaster and Fitchburg, MA

Gardner

Ann Marie (Van Luven) Deery, 61 of Gardner, MA and formerly of Lancaster and Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully in Heywood Hospital, Gardner, MA after a long and courageous battle with Lupus Her loving family was at her side.

Ann was born in Fitchburg, MA, September 7, 1958, the daughter of Hearshell and Mary (Bourque) Van Luven Kittredge. She was raised in Fitchburg and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School Class of 1976.

She also attended Bay State Jr. College. Ann had owned and operated Clean Sweep, a home cleaning service for over five years, but most important to Ann was being a good Mom to her children and wife to her husband Bill. She had a deep devotion to her faith in Jesus Christ which carried her through her life She enjoyed knitting, crafting, and quilting.

She was a member of Bread of Life, Assembly of God Church in Westminster, MA. She is survived by her husband William R. Deery of Gardner, MA, her children, Shaun T. Deery of Gardner, MA, Jessica A. Keogh and husband Martin of Davidsonville, Maryland, and Shannon L. Deery of Boston, MA, her sister Linda Caron of Fitchburg, MA, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Deery

Her funeral service will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 with a service at the Bread of Life Church, 22 State Rd., (RT. 2A) Westminster, MA @ 10a.m. followed by a collation at the church, which all are invited to attend. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6 until 8p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to : Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, Suite 200, Washington, DC, 20037.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 24, 2019
