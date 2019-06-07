Sister Anna Farragher, 100



Sister Anna Farragher, 100, formerly known as Sister Mary Bernard, of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary died June 6, 2019 at St. Patrick Manor in Framingham, MA.



Sister Anna was born in Clinton, MA on Jan. 27, 1919, a daughter of the late Matthew and Ellen (Kerrigan) Farragher.



She was a 1936 graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, MA and entered the Sisters of the Presentation on Feb. 2, 1937, professing her final vows in 1942.



She received a Bachelors' degree in Education from Catholic Teachers' College in RI in 1951 and a Masters' degree in Education from Boston College in 1957. She was certified as an elementary school principal, secondary English and Social Studies teacher and a religious education teacher.



Sister's teaching career included Presentation schools in Leominster, Fitchburg and Clinton MA, Central Falls, Warwick and Woonsocket RI and Riverside and Stamford CT. She was also involved in International Homecare Services and Catholic Charities from 1985-1995 when she retired.



Besides her Presentation Community, Sister Anna leaves many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



She was predeceased by two sisters, Rita Camara and Ella Farragher and two brothers, Matthew and James.



FARRAGHER - Her funeral will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, with a Mass at 11:00am in Presentation Convent Chapel, 99 Church St., Leominster, MA. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg.



Calling hours will be held in the convent chapel on Sunday, June 9, from 5-7pm with a Prayer Service at 6pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Presentation Retirement Fund, 99 Church St., Leominster, MA 01453 or may be left at the convent.



The Curley Marchand Funeral Home, 89 West St., Leominster, is directing funeral arrangements. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary