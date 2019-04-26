Leominster, MA With great sadness the family of Anna M. (Feltri) Burby said goodbye to their dear mother Wednesday evening in her home surrounded by her loving family. Anna was born March 5, 1928 in Leominster, MA daughter of Francesco and Maria ( Casteliego) Feltri. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Burby with whom she would have celebrated their 72nd anniversary on April 26th. Together they were prayer warriors that held each and every child, grandchild and great grandchild up in prayer every day. Anna is survived by her six children. Judith Boeri and husband Bob, James Burby and wife Joy, John Burby and Wife Christine , Laura Carlton and husband Chet, Mary Lavalley and husband Keith, Lisa Beauregard and husband Daniel. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Anna worked many years for the former Starr container and Selig Manufacturing. She will be remembered for her love of family, crocheting for the many grandchildren, playing cards, crossword puzzles in ink, visiting over coffee, and always telling people about Jesus. She will be remembered fondly for being a great listener and a steadfast encourager. Her race is finished, she kept the faith. Burby Her funeral service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 @ 11:30 a.m. in New Life Church, 834 Main St., Leominster, MA. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend. Interment will be private at her request. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made in Anna's name to Matthewsheartsofhope.org in the name of Anna's great grandson, Levi Lucas, who continues his fight against congenital heart disease.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing.



Michael S. Alario Director – Owner.







View the online memorial for Anna M. (Feltri) Burby Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary